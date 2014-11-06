Nov 6 A securities arbitration panel in New
Orleans has ruled that Pershing LLC is not liable for a group of
investors' $80 million in losses tied to Allen Stanford's $7
billion Ponzi scheme.
The 85 investors filed their claim in 2013, alleging that
Pershing, a unit of the Bank of New York Mellon Corp,
breached its duty to act in their best interests and should have
known that Stanford was running a fraud, according to the
statement of claim in the case.
Stanford, once a prominent investment tycoon, is serving a
110-year prison term following his March 2012 conviction for
running an estimated $7.2 billion fraud.
The scheme, which collapsed in 2009, was centered on bilking
investors with fraudulent certificates of deposit issued by his
Antigua-based Stanford International Bank.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration
panel ruled in a written decision on Monday. The panel did not
explain its reasons, as is typical of FINRA arbitration rulings.
In February, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that investors in
Stanford's Ponzi scheme can sue to recoup losses from lawyers,
insurance brokers and others who worked with the convicted
swindler.
Brokerages generally require investors to resolve any future
legal disputes against their firms through FINRA's arbitration
system, instead of in court.
Pershing cleared transactions for a brokerage affiliated
with Stanford, which sold the CDs to investors.
Clearing firms such as Pershing act as intermediaries
between securities brokerages and exchanges. They typically
handle back-office tasks for brokerages, including order
processing, settling trades and record keeping.
FINRA rules require clearing firms and brokerages to have
policies and procedures in place to comply with a federal law
aimed at detecting and curbing money laundering. Among the
rules: firms must know with whom they are doing business.
Investors sometimes pursue clearing firms in attempts to
recover their losses. The cases typically arise when an
investor's brokerage goes out of business, often because of a
fraud. Others may involve brokerages that cannot make good on
losses in a risky security.
These are tough cases to win, but investors have sometimes
prevailed. In 2010, creditors of Bayou Group LLC scored a $20.6
million arbitration award against a Goldman Sachs Group Inc
unit that cleared the hedge fund's trades. Bayou, which
was bankrupt, turned out to be a Ponzi scheme.
Arbitration rulings are typically binding. However, parties
that lose may ask courts to overturn them in rare circumstances,
such as when arbitrators are biased or flagrantly disregard the
law.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)