Sept 17 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's board has approved a plan aimed at helping Wall
Street brokerages bolster protection from scams for seniors and
other vulnerable adults.
FINRA's board, in a meeting on Thursday, authorized the
regulator to request input from the securities industry and
public about the plan. The proposal would allow firms to
temporarily hold off on disbursing funds or securities when they
suspect potential financial abuse, the Wall Street
industry-funded watchdog said.
Firms would also have to make reasonable efforts to get the
name and contact details for a trusted contact person when
opening a customers' account, FINRA said.
FINRA is unveiling the plan as some U.S. states are either
adopting or considering similar measures. Missouri on June 12
became the third state to enact a law to protect senior citizens
from scams and other types of financial exploitation, following
similar efforts in Washington and Delaware. [ID: L1N0ZH2LC]
More than five million Americans over the age of 65 have
Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, according
to the Chicago-based Alzheimer's Association. That represents
about 1.5 percent of the U.S. population, and could balloon to
7.1 million by 2025.
These victims can become easy targets. U.S. seniors lose as
much as $2.6 billion per year to financial exploitation,
according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, a brokerage trade group.
FINRA's proposal would also apply to investors ages 18 and
older who have mental or physical impairments that make them
unable to protect their own interests, provided that brokerages
reasonably believe those clients are being exploited, FINRA
said.
The regulator's request for input is an initial step in
FINRA's process for changing its rules and developing new
measures. It allows the industry and public to share views about
whether such plans are workable or can be improved, among other
things. FINRA rules are not final until the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission ultimately reviews and approves them.
FINRA plans to publish more details about the proposal in a
regulatory notice within the next several weeks, the regulator
said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)