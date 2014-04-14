By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, April 14 Wall Street watchdog FINRA
said on Monday it is lifting the hold it had put on some cases
involving investors who lost money in closed-end Puerto Rico
bond funds after expanding its pool of arbitrators available to
hear the cases roughly 10-fold from last month.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said in a note
posted on its web site on Monday that there are currently 600
eligible arbitrators on its roster who have agreed to serve in
Puerto Rico, where FINRA expects the majority of the roughly 209
cases it has received as of April 7 to be heard.
"We are really confident that we will have enough
arbitrators to handle all the cases that go to hearing," said
Linda Fienberg, president of FINRA dispute resolution, in an
interview Monday. Fienberg said a letter was sent out on Monday
to all parties involved in the cases informing them that the
hearings will move forward.
Last month, FINRA placed a hold on cases with no arbitration
panel after struggling to find sufficient arbitrators to handle
the mounting number of cases it had received. At that time, the
pool of arbitrators was around 60.
Since then, the self regulatory authority has been actively
seeking arbitrators able to serve on the cases and recruiting in
Puerto Rico, where only 10 of the 600 arbitrators currently
reside.
"We're continuing our campaign to find additional
arbitrators," Fienberg said. "We will have staff in Puerto Rico
this month talking with a series of professional groups who have
expressed an interest" in serving as an arbitrator.
FINRA is also looking to expand its ranks of arbitrators
from within the southeast region of the United States, including
Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, as well as
Texas, to serve as arbitrators in San Juan. FINRA said it plans
to pay for those arbitrators' travel expenses.
