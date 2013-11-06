Nov 6 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) has fined a unit of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
, the biggest U.S. discount broker, $1.15 million for
failing to report options positions and related supervisory
deficiencies.
TD Ameritrade Clearing Inc failed to properly aggregate
certain reportable positions between May 2007 and January 2010,
which impacted nearly 4,100 accounts and resulted in the firm
failing to report about 1.4 million positions, FINRA said.
Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is TD Ameritrade's
biggest shareholder with a 42 percent stake.
FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded regulator, also fined
SG Americas Securities $675,000 for failing to report
over-the-counter options positions in about 500,000 instances
from December 2007 to January 2013.
Both companies neither admitted nor denied the charges, but
consented to the entry of FINRA's findings in concluding the
settlements, the regulator said.