May 1 A board member of the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority has resigned after settling a disciplinary
case alleging that he failed to supervise a broker at his firm,
a FINRA spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.
Joel Blumenschein, president of Freedom Investors Corp,
resigned less than three months before his term on the FINRA
board was to end. Blumenschein's Brookfield, Wisconsin-based
brokerage employs about 30 brokers, according to a regulatory
filing.
On April 23, Blumenschein settled the case without admitting
or denying the allegations. He was suspended for three months as
a supervisor in the securities industry and fined $30,000.
FINRA's allegations against Blumenschein are not uncommon in
the securities industry. But his situation is unusual because it
marks an instance in which the Wall Street industry-funded
regulator disciplined a brokerage president who also happens to
be one of its board members.
Reached late on Tuesday, Blumenschein told Reuters he was
out of town and hadn't yet officially stepped down. He would
complete the process soon, he said.
FINRA alleged that he failed to supervise a broker who
engaged in unsuitable penny stock trades in a retirement account
for a "a customer of limited means," according to a FINRA
regulatory filing. The broker also made transactions in the
customer's account without permission from the customer, the
filing said.
Efforts to locate the broker late Tuesday were unsuccessful.
The firm's "supervisory system was so inadequate that
Blumenschein was unable to provide a consistent or coherent"
description of how it worked during testimony, according to the
FINRA document. Blumenschein did not admit or deny the findings.
His name did not appear in a list of board member on FINRA's
website late Tuesday.
The planned resignation of Blumenschein was reported by the
Wall Street Journal earlier Tuesday.
