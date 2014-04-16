WASHINGTON, April 16 Wall Street's self-funded regulator announced on Wednesday it will soon consider whether to propose new rules to require background checks for brokers.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said in an online posting that its board will review the plan at an April 24 meeting.

The proposal comes after critics, including the Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association, alleged that FINRA's online disclosure system contains information gaps that could allow brokers with checked histories to continue managing money for investors.