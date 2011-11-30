*SEC and FINRA outline measures to help avoid risks
*Alert focuses on branch office supervision
*Firms may want to ramp up self-inspections
By Ashley Lau and Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 30 U.S. securities industry regulators on
Wednesday issued a "Risk Alert" to help broker-dealers better
supervise their branch offices.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, outlined the
measures to help brokerage firm managers effectively protect
against risks identified by national examination staff.
SEC officials have been discussing the agency's new Risk
Alert program at recent securities industry conferences. The
alert on Wednesday is the second in a continuing series of
alerts that the SEC's national examination staff expect to
issue.
Effective practices outlined by the SEC and FINRA include
determining whether firms should conduct their own inspections
of certain branch offices more frequently than the three-year
cycle FINRA requires. Other suggestions include using
surveillance reports to help identify risks and creating
checklists to identify trends.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau and Suzanne Barlyn)