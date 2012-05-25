May 25 After nearly two years of waiting for a
new suitability rule to take effect, brokers will finally be put
to the test.
Brokers with a knack for record-keeping and doing the right
thing for their customers are likely to make a smooth transition
to complying with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's
new rule, which takes effect on July 9.
But for those who fall short on those skills, now is the
time to get your house in order.
The new rule, approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in 2010, expands existing suitability requirements
for brokers and their firms. Going forward, securities and
strategies that brokers recommend must be suitable for investors
at all times, not just during each transaction.
Many brokerages have trained their employees and put in new
monitoring technology to prepare for the new rule, but some
last-minute questions are causing angst. Not understanding those
finer points, or how to properly document efforts to comply with
the rule, could ultimately lead to problems with regulators.
FINRA has not stinted on advice for brokerages and their
brokers. Newly released guidance includes tips on what FINRA
considers "investment strategies," how to avoid certain
conflicts of interests, and when to document "hold"
recommendations.
Regulators at FINRA's annual conference in Washington this
week also had plenty to say on the topic.
One key piece for staying out of trouble: Brokers need to
understand the products and strategies they recommend. While the
suggestion may seem obvious, not knowing the mechanics of
certain products and their risks has been factored into
disciplinary actions against brokers and their firms.
That is especially true in this low-interest era, when
investors are chasing yield and Wall Street is responding with
risky complex securities, such as leveraged and inverse
exchange-traded funds, which are designed to amplify short-term
returns by using derivatives.
FINRA officials raised concerns this week about whether
brokers know enough about some of these securities and are
properly representing them to investors.
One good measure that brokers can use to assess their own
understanding came directly from FINRA Chief Executive Officer
Richard Ketchum. They "should be able to write down on a single
page why this investment is in the best interests of (the)
client" before offering complex products to retail investors, he
told nearly 1,000 attendees on Monday.
He also suggested discussing the risks of complex products
and how they may perform under different market conditions. Also
be prepared to tell customers how they can lose money, not just
how they can make it, Ketchum said.
FINRA's new rule requires brokers to consider numerous
elements before making recommendations, including a client's
time horizon, tax status and liquidity needs.
But since some brokerages have required brokers to consider
some of those factors, such as risk tolerance, for quite some
time, day-to-day record-keeping may not change dramatically for
them.
One small brokerage, for example, was able to modify the
software available through its clearing firm so that brokers
were able to enter notes about transactions on customers'
account profiles, a panelist said at the FINRA conference.
Panelists also had suggestions for documenting "hold"
strategies, paperwork that may seem onerous at first.
One idea: Before discussing investments, ask the client
about a recent life event, such as a vacation, to have a time
frame to include in the notation. That will make the
conversation easier to remember in case the brokerage compliance
department or regulators question the recommendation years
later.
If investment changes are not needed, a simple note about
the "hold" strategy should suffice as documentation. It could
say, for example: "The client caught a swordfish on his
vacation. We talked about his strategy, and I recommended that
he does not make any changes."
The process for brokers to comply with the new suitability
rule could be a prelude to a fiduciary regulation that the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission is considering.
The SEC's rule, if proposed and adopted, would require
brokers to act in their clients' best interests -- or as
fiduciaries -- the way investment advisers must now do.
FINRA's guidance makes the common thread between its rule
and the SEC's project quite clear: "(T)he suitability rule and
concept that a broker's recommendation must be consistent with
the customer's best interest are inextricably intertwined."