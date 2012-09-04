Sept 4 Wall Street's top self-watchdog, the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, said on Tuesday its
vice chairman will be leaving next month to join national law
firm WilmerHale in Washington, D.C.
Stephen Luparello, who leaves Oct. 7, has been at FINRA and
its predecessor organizations, NASD, for more than 16 years. He
was the second highest paid executive at the organization, with
a total compensation of about $1.4 million 2011, according to
FINRA's annual report.
A FINRA spokeswoman said a replacement for Luparello, second
in line to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Ketchum,
has not yet been named.
Luparello became FINRA's vice chairman in 2009 in a role
overseeing the group's regulatory operations, including
enforcement, market regulation, member regulation and business
solutions.
He also previously served as FINRA's interim chief after its
former chief executive, Mary Schapiro, was appointed chairman of
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Luparello's temporary leadership coincided with a period of
fallout over Bernard Madoff's multibillion Ponzi scheme, during
which he testified at a Senate committee hearing that FINRA did
not detect fraud in any examinations it conducted of Madoff's
broker-dealer arm. FINRA and the SEC would have benefited from a
more formal information-sharing process, he said at the time.
A 2009 report by a special committee commissioned by FINRA's
board later revealed that the industry-funded regulator missed
opportunities to uncover the Madoff fraud. FINRA's lack of
authority to examine investment advisers was a factor in missing
the fraud, according to the report.
OTHER FINRA DEPARTURES
The move represents a sharp change for Luparello, who spent
much of his career in public service and government roles.
Before joining FINRA, Luparello had worked at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, where he was chief of staff to the
chair, and the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he
served as legal counsel.
Luparello is among several recent high profile departures
from Wall Street's self-regulatory body.
In June, Reuters reported that Howard Schloss, FINRA's head
of corporate communications and government relations, is ending
his 12-year run with the regulator this month. Schloss was also
among FINRA's highest paid executives - his total compensation
topped $1 million in 2010, according to a FINRA annual
report.
In May, FINRA also announced it hired a former a
high-ranking SEC official, Robert Colby, to replace two of its
top legal advisers. FINRA General Counsel T. Grant Callery
retired, while Marc Menchel, general counsel for regulation and
executive vice president, said he wanted to pursue other
positions.