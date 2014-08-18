WASHINGTON Aug 18 Wall Street's self-funded
regulator on Monday charged brokerage firm Wedbush Securities
with having shoddy risk controls, a flaw that in turn allowed
thousands of traders to flood U.S. markets and execute
manipulative trades.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's case marks the
second time this year that regulators have filed civil charges
against the major brokerage firm over so-called market access
rule violations.
Earlier this summer, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filed a related against Wedbush; its former vice
president, Jeffrey Bell; and its current senior vice president,
Christina Fillhart.
(Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)