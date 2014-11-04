Nov 4 Fint AB

* Says is to carry out guaranteed rights issue of about 22.5 million Swedish crowns

* Rights issue is 80 pct guaranteed through subscription commitments and letters of intent from existing shareholders and a guarantee consortium

* Two existing shares entitle holder to subscribe for one new share at 0.12 crowns per share