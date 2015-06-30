By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT, June 30
FRANKFURT, June 30 The world's top banks and
insurers are being forced to review their business models amid
rapid inroads by nimble "fintech" start-ups, which are reshaping
what consumers and businesses expect out of financial services,
a report out Tuesday said.
The report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the
Swiss-based corporate think-tank which runs the Davos summit of
world leaders each January, says major disruptions are in store
for many once highly profitable financial services businesses.
The study, based on 15 months of interviews and workshops
with executives from financial institutions and fintech
start-ups, joins a flood of recent reports showing technology is
eroding the bulwarks of the financial services industry just as
it did in areas such as travel and entertainment a decade ago.
In investment management for instance, so-called
"robo-advisors" have begun to automate wealth advisory
functions, calling into question face-to-face relationships and
proprietary distribution channels.
Exemplifying the trend, UK regulators last week granted a
banking license to Atom, a "branch-free, paper-free" institution
which customers can access only via mobile phones or tablets,
while Amazon.com is expanding a small business loan
programme to China, India and Europe.
"Financial technology companies are deploying online
platforms, have small capital bases and make strategic use of
data to acquire customers and revenues at a fast pace," said R.
Jesse McWaters, lead author of the report.
Rising investments in fintech start-ups globally are helping
fuel the challenge to entrenched players, with $12.2 billion
ploughed into the fintech sector last year, more than threefold
the total of 2013, the report noted.
Bankers who once thought financial regulation was a barrier
to new entrants are seeing non-bank fintech rivals go after the
most profitable areas of their business, while avoiding
regulated markets, said Huw van Steenis, head of European bank
research at Morgan Stanley, who contributed to the report.
Meanwhile the plethora of lending platforms will likely make
it harder for banks and credit scoring companies to get an
accurate view of people's creditworthiness.
While challenges to banking are more imminent, insurers may
face bigger threats in the long-run as troves of online data
usher in new types of personalised health, life and drivers
insurance, upending the model of mutualised financial risk that
has been at the heart of the industry, the report found.
The report, entitled "The Future of Financial Services: How
disruptive innovations are reshaping the way financial services
are structured, provisioned and consumed" can be found at bit.ly/1KkEXj0
(Editing by David Holmes)