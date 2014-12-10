BRIEF-Power Corporation's president and co-CEO André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence
* Power Corporation's deputy chairman, president and co-ceo André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence
Dec 10 Fintech Group AG :
* Completes successful capital increase at price of 9.35 euros ($12) per share
* Total proceeds are 13.1 million euros
* New shares will be entitled to participate in dividends with effect from Jan. 1, 2014
* Total proceeds are 13.1 million euros

* New shares will be entitled to participate in dividends with effect from Jan. 1, 2014

* Proceeds will be primarily used to finance acquisition of a majority shareholding in XCOM Group
* China Finance Online reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results (amended)