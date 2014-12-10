Dec 10 Fintech Group AG :

* Completes successful capital increase at price of 9.35 euros ($12) per share

* Total proceeds are 13.1 million euros

* New shares will be entitled to participate in dividends with effect from Jan. 1, 2014

* Proceeds will be primarily used to finance acquisition of a majority shareholding in XCOM Group