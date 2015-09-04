ZURICH, Sept 4 Swiss bank Vontobel said
on Friday it had agreed to buy Italmobiliare-owned Finter Bank
Zurich to boost its wealth management business with Italian
clients.
Zurich-based Vontobel said the purchase price amounted to
about 1.1 percent of Finter's 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.65
billion) in assets under management plus its book value. Finter
employs around 65 staff, Vontobel said in a statement.
Vontobel, which also has investment banking and asset
management units, held 181 billion francs of client assets at
the end of June.
($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)