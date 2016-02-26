ISTANBUL Feb 26 Turkcell said on Friday it would submit a binding offer for Nordic firm TeliaSonera's 58.55 percent stake in Fintur, giving Turkey's largest mobile operator full control of the Eurasian company.

Turkcell already owns the other 41.45 percent stake in Fintur, which has operating interests in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova. It said in November it was making a non-binding indicative offer for the TeliaSonera stake.

Turkcell also said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it would also submit a binding offer for Teliasonera's 24 percent direct stake in Kcell JSC, which operates in Kazakhstan.

TeliaSonera said in September that it would be withdrawing from its Central Asian markets, hit by years of investigations into corruption allegations linked to local partners, and problems accessing cash in distant countries. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)