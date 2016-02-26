ISTANBUL Feb 26 Turkcell said on
Friday it would submit a binding offer for Nordic firm
TeliaSonera's 58.55 percent stake in Fintur, giving
Turkey's largest mobile operator full control of the Eurasian
company.
Turkcell already owns the other 41.45 percent stake in
Fintur, which has operating interests in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan,
Georgia and Moldova. It said in November it was making a
non-binding indicative offer for the TeliaSonera stake.
Turkcell also said in a statement to the Istanbul stock
exchange that it would also submit a binding offer for
Teliasonera's 24 percent direct stake in Kcell JSC, which
operates in Kazakhstan.
TeliaSonera said in September that it would be withdrawing
from its Central Asian markets, hit by years of investigations
into corruption allegations linked to local partners, and
problems accessing cash in distant countries.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)