ROME Feb 14 Italian metalworkers union Fiom has plans for an eight-hour nationwide strike on March 9 against the government's plans to relax rules that give workers sweeping job security.

The strike will also protest against automaker Fiat's introduction of more flexible labour practices for its 86,000 Italian workers in a Dec. 13 contract.

Fiat's European car sales are expected to fall 17.6 percent in January from the year before when figures are announced on Thursday, Global Insight said on Tuesday.

Italy's government is currently in talks with Italy's three unions to reform the country's rigid labour market, in hopes of boosting economic growth. A new meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.