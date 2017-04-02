DUBAI Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.

The blaze, which started in the early hours of Sunday morning and sent flames and black smoke into the air, engulfed Address Residences Fountain Views, a 60-storey tower being developed by Emaar Properties.

Roads around the building, located in an area popular with shoppers and tourists, were closed as firefighters tackled the blaze. The Dubai Media Office Twitter account said later that the fire was under control, with cooling operations underway and no injuries reported.

It is the second fire to hit an Emaar building after the developer's Address Downtown hotel was gutted by a blaze on New Year's Eve 2015. That building, which is due to reopen before the end of 2017, is located close to Fountain Views.

Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several tall buildings, including residential compounds and hotels, have been hit by fire in Dubai over the past two years or so. The spate of blazes has prompted the authorities to tighten safety regulations on new buildings.

