SAN FRANCISCO Aug 2 FireEye Inc, the
fast-growing cybersecurity firm headed by former McAfee chief
Dave Dewalt, filed on Friday for an initial public offering to
raise up to $175 million.
FireEye, which sells technology that helps businesses
protect themselves against malicious software, said in an IPO
filing it more than doubled revenue in the first half of 2013 to
$61.6 million, from $29.7 million a year earlier.
It posted a net loss of $67.2 million in the first half,
versus $14.3 million in the same period of 2012.
FireEye's technology is billed as effective against malware
that gets past traditional anti-virus programs sold by companies
like Symantec Corp and McAfee. It has raised some $100
million in venture funding from investors including Sequoia
Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs, Juniper
Networks Inc and Silicon Valley Bank.
DeWalt, who resigned as president of McAfee in 2011 after
engineering its sale to Intel Corp for $7.7 billion,
told Reuters in November he intended to focus on growth over
profitability, and hire sales and marketing staff around the
globe to drive that expansion.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Barclays will
act as lead underwriters, BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Securities
will be bookrunners and Nomura Securities will act as a
co-manager.