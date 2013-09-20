(Corrects company name to "Ping Identity" from "Ping Security,"
paragraph 10)
By Jim Finkle
Sept 20 Shares of cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc
almost doubled in value in their trading debut on
Friday, spotlighting cybersecurity firms on Wall Street and
inspiring at least one industry peer to accelerate plans to go
public.
FireEye, on track to become one of the year's five strongest
first-day showings, marks the latest in a string of successful
public offerings from tech companies including ad tech company
Rocket Fuel Inc, which also priced on Thursday.
Companies are pursuing public offerings as stock markets
climb, the result of an easy monetary policy and a gradually
recuperating U.S. economy. This week, the Federal Reserve took a
surprise decision to maintain its monthly purchases of $85
billion in bonds that have kept rates low and boosted investors'
risk appetite - a boon for equity markets.
FireEye and ad technology firm Rocket Fuel Inc,
which also went public on Friday and whose shares have more than
doubled in value, are helping to set the stage for a slew of
other high profile technology offerings expected later this year
and 2014. These include Twitter, Box and Dropbox.
Analysts say cybersecurity firms in particular are in high
demand, because of the scarcity of public corporations in that
space and the growing threat of online crime across the globe.
Businesses, increasingly frustrated as they constantly
discover computer viruses in their networks, are looking to
FireEye and other startups to provide them with technologies to
augment anti-virus software.
"Security is hot. This will open the door for more companies
to do this," said Kim Forrest of Fort Pitt Capital Group.
Jay Chaudhry, chief executive of cybersecurity firm Zscaler,
told Reuters his company will push plans for its IPO ahead by
six to nine months, following the success of FireEye's IPO.
"The window is open," he said.
Others are more patient. Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity,
said the hot reaction to FireEye won't affect the timing of his
firm's IPO which is slated for next year or 2015.
"This is good for everybody in security," George Kurtz, CEO
of cybersecurity startup CrowdStrike, said of the FireEye IPO.
"It shows that there are a lot of legs in the security market
going forward as the security market emerges."
'ZERO DAYS'
FireEye uses cloud-based technologies to help businesses
fight off computer viruses that evade old-school anti-virus
software made by companies including Symantec Corp and
Intel Corp's McAfee security division.
It says that it is responsible for uncovering about 80
percent of all "zero-day" attacks - a highly sophisticated type
of cyber threat - discovered this year by security firms.
However, its valuation may raise some eyebrows among
investors who still recall the dotcom bubble, when unprofitable
companies debuted with outsized growth expectations.
FireEye has yet to post a profitable quarter since it was
founded in 2004. It spent more on sales and marketing in the
first six months of its current fiscal year than it generated in
revenue, contributing to a $63 million operating loss for the
period.
Shortly before the market close, the stock was nearly double
its $20 IPO price at $37.65.
That valued the company at more than $4.37 billion, or a
lofty 32 times this year's projected revenue of $150 million,
according to 451 Group analyst Brenon Daly.
That gives it a much richer value than other cybersecurity
firms that have gone public in the past few years.
Palo Alto Networks Inc, which went public in July
2012, trades at 8.5 times its annual revenue and Imperva Inc
trades at about 11 times revenue on the NYSE, Daly
said.
'FAIRLY VALUED'
FireEye sold about 15.2 million shares at $20 each, above
its proposed price range, raising about $304 million from the
offering. All the shares in the IPO were sold by the company.
DeWalt, former CEO of McAfee who sold that company to Intel,
said in an interview he thought the company was "fairly valued"
and that he has intentionally boosted spending, racking up
losses, to build up an infrastructure to support future growth.
"We have a heck of an opportunity," he said.
He estimated operating margins of 20 to 25 percent within
four to six years from now.
Some investors, like Tim Ghriskey, said they understood the
appeal of his proposition, but that it was too risky.
"The valuation (of FireEye) is astronomical, but so is the
revenue growth rate," said Ghriskey, chief investment officer
with Solaris Asset Management, who did not add any FireEye
shares to the $1.5 billion he helps manage.
"For many investors this is nosebleed territory - especially
since the stock has opened at twice the IPO price," he added.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Additional reporting by Nicola Leske
and Olivia Oran in New York, Neha Dimri and Sagarika
Jaisinghani; in Bangalore; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Richard Chang)