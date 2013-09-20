(Updates with closing share price and ranking; adds link to
By Jim Finkle
Sept 20 The shares of cybersecurity company
FireEye Inc leapt 80 percent in their trading debut on
Friday in a sign of how red hot cybersecurity is on Wall Street
at the moment, and even inspired at least one peer to accelerate
plans to go public.
FireEye, whose debut ranks as the sixth biggest first-day
close in the United States this year, is the latest in a string
of successful public offerings from technology companies.
"This is good for everybody in security," George Kurtz, CEO
of cybersecurity startup CrowdStrike, said of the FireEye IPO.
"It shows that there are a lot of legs in the security market
going forward as the security market emerges."
Companies are pursuing public offerings as stock markets
rise, the result of an easy monetary policy and a gradually
recuperating U.S. economy. This week, the U.S. Federal Reserve
took a surprise decision to maintain the monthly $85 billion
bond purchase program that has kept rates low and boosted
investor appetite for risk, a boon for equity markets.
FireEye and ad technology company Rocket Fuel Inc,
which also went public on Friday and whose shares have nearly
doubled in value, are helping to set the stage for other high
profile technology offerings later this year and in 2014. These
include Twitter, Box and Dropbox.
Analysts say cybersecurity companies in particular are in
high demand because of the scarcity of public corporations in
that market and the growing threat of online crime worldwide.
Businesses, increasingly frustrated as they discover
computer viruses in their networks, are looking to FireEye and
others to provide technologies to augment anti-virus software.
"Security is hot. This will open the door for more companies
to do this," said Kim Forrest of Fort Pitt Capital Group.
Jay Chaudhry, chief executive of cybersecurity company
Zscaler, told Reuters that plans for its IPO have been pushed
ahead six to nine months following the success of FireEye's IPO.
"The window is open," he added.
Others are more patient. Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity,
said the hot reaction to FireEye will not affect the timing of
his firm's IPO, which is expected next year or in 2015.
FireEye soared to $44.89 at one point on Friday, more than
doubling its $20 IPO price. It fell back in later trading and
closed at $36 for an 80 percent gain. That was enough to accord
it the sixth best debut of 2013, behind companies such as
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc and Noodles & Co,
the two best performers so far this year.
'ZERO DAYS'
FireEye uses cloud-based technologies to help businesses
fight off computer viruses that evade old-school anti-virus
software made by companies such as Symantec Corp and
Intel Corp's McAfee security division.
It says that it is responsible for uncovering about 80
percent of all "zero-day" attacks, so-called because the attack
occurs when the vulnerability is discovered, which means
developers have had no time to address the threat.
FireEye has yet to post a profitable quarter since it was
founded in 2004. It spent more on sales and marketing in the
first six months of its current fiscal year than it generated in
revenue, contributing to a $63 million operating loss for the
period.
At one point late in the day, 451 Group analyst Brenon Daly
valued the company at more than $4.37 billion, or a lofty 32
times this year's projected revenue of $150 million. That gives
it a much richer value than other cybersecurity firms that have
gone public in the past few years.
Palo Alto Networks Inc, which went public in July
2012, trades at 8.5 times annual revenue and Imperva Inc
trades at about 11 times revenue on the NYSE, Daly
said.
However, its valuation might raise some eyebrows among
investors who still recall the dotcom bubble, when unprofitable
companies launched with outsized growth expectations.
'FAIRLY VALUED'
FireEye sold about 15.2 million shares at $20 each, above
its proposed price range, raising about $304 million from the
offering. All the shares in the IPO were sold by the company.
FireEye CEO Dave DeWalt, the former head of McAfee who sold
that company to Intel, said in an interview that he thought
FireEye was "fairly valued" and that he intentionally boosted
spending, racking up losses, to build up an infrastructure to
support future growth.
"We have a heck of an opportunity," he said.
He estimated operating margins of 20 percent to 25 percent
within four to six years from now.
Some investors, such as Tim Ghriskey, said they understood
the appeal, but that it was too risky.
"The valuation (of FireEye) is astronomical, but so is the
revenue growth rate," said Ghriskey, chief investment officer
with Solaris Asset Management, who did not add any FireEye
shares to the $1.5 billion he helps manage.
"For many investors this is nosebleed territory, especially
since the stock has opened at twice the IPO price."
