Sept 9 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc is set
to raise as much as $196 million from its initial public
offering of 14 million shares after it said the IPO was expected
to be priced at $12-$14 apiece.
The company, which is headed by former McAfee chief David
DeWalt, helps businesses protect themselves against malicious
software.
DeWalt, who resigned as president of McAfee in 2011 after
engineering its sale to Intel Corp for $7.7 billion,
told Reuters in November he intended to focus on growth over
profitability, and hire sales and marketing staff around the
globe to drive that expansion.
FireEye's technology is considered effective against malware
that gets past traditional anti-virus programs sold by companies
like Symantec Corp and McAfee.
The company has raised some $100 million in venture funding
from investors including Sequoia Capital, Norwest Venture
Partners, DAG Venture Equities and SVB Entities.
Seculert, an Israeli cybersecurity firm, also raised $10
million in financing from Sequoia Capital and Norwest Venture
Partners in July, highlighting the interest of venture capital
firms in these companies as business worldwide spend more on
beefing up network security.
Net proceeds from the offering would be used for working
capital purposes, FireEye said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. ()
The company reported a net loss of $35.7 million on revenue
of $83.3 million in 2012.
Milpitas, California-based FireEye intends to list its
shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FEYE."
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Barclays will
be the lead underwriters to the offering.