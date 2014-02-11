Feb 11 Network security company FireEye Inc reported a larger adjusted loss, sending its shares down nearly 8 percent in after-hours trading.

The company's adjusted net loss widened to $40.5 million, or 35 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.4 million, or 64 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 81 percent to $57.3 million.

FireEye's signature-less threat prevention technology helps businesses and governments detect and ward off malicious software.

The company's shares closed at $78.01 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)