July 30 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc reported a 55.8 percent jump in quarterly revenue as businesses spent more to protect their networks from sophisticated cyber attacks.

FireEye's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $133.6 million, or 87 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $116.8 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, revenue jumped to $147.2 million from $94.5 million and the company raised its full-year revenue forecast for the second time this year.

The company said Chief Financial Officer Michael Sheridan is leaving to join a private technology company.

Frank Verdecanna, vice president finance, will serve as interim CFO. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)