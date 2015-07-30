BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Technology to issue up to 500 mln yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($72.54 million) bonds
July 30 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc reported a 55.8 percent jump in quarterly revenue as businesses spent more to protect their networks from sophisticated cyber attacks.
FireEye's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $133.6 million, or 87 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $116.8 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, revenue jumped to $147.2 million from $94.5 million and the company raised its full-year revenue forecast for the second time this year.
The company said Chief Financial Officer Michael Sheridan is leaving to join a private technology company.
Frank Verdecanna, vice president finance, will serve as interim CFO. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S