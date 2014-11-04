Nov 4 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc
reported higher quarterly revenue as governments and businesses
spent more to protect their networks from increasingly
sophisticated cyber attacks.
Revenue more than doubled to $114.2 million.
The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $120
million, or 83 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept.
30 from $50.9 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 51 cents per
share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 55 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)