Nov 4 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc reported higher quarterly revenue as governments and businesses spent more to protect their networks from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

Revenue more than doubled to $114.2 million.

The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $120 million, or 83 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $50.9 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 51 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)