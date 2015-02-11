PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
Feb 11 Cybersecurity services provider FireEye Inc reported a 150 percent jump in quarterly revenue as governments and businesses ramped up spending to protect their networks from highly sophisticated database breaches and hacks.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $105.7 million, or 72 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue soared to $143 million from $57.3 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity and electrically powered vehicles, sending its stock up about 11 percent in early trade.