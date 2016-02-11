Feb 11 FireEye Inc Chief Executive Dave
DeWalt said on Thursday he sees cyber security spending growing
at a reduced rate this year after posting strong gains in 2015
amid a spate of high-profile cyber attacks.
He said the industry's sales were boosted last year by
"emergency spending" following major breaches that prompted some
businesses to place massive orders for cyber security
technology.
"Now I see a much more normalized spending environment," he
said in an interview ahead of the company's quarterly earnings
call with analysts.
