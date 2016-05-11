May 11 First Capital Securities Co Ltd :

* Say it completed its initial public offering of 219 million shares of common stock at a price of 10.64 yuan per share

* Says it raised 2.33 billion yuan through the issuance

* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the symbol of "002797" from May 11

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k0C5e0

