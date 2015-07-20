BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
July 20 U.S. payment processor First Data Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of common stock.
The company said it would continue to be controlled by buyout giant KKR & Co after the IPO. First Data did not specify the underwriters of the offering.
The company set a nominal fundraising target of $100 million in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1TML7fj)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.