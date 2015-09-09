Sept 9 Payment processor First Data Corp
plans to seek at least $2.5 billion in its initial
public offering, making it the largest U.S. IPO this year,
Bloomberg reported.
The company had filed for an initial public offering in
July, setting up an exit for KKR & Co, which took First
Data private in 2007 in one of the largest leveraged buyouts
ever.
The stock could start trading by the end of this month, the
report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The price and timing are subject to change depending on
stock-market volatility and how investors react to a pending
roadshow, the report said on Wednesday.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, BofA Merrill Lynch
Barclays and Credit Suisse are among the underwriters to the
IPO.
