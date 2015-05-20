TEL AVIV May 20 First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank, reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday due to higher commission income and lower salary expenses.

FIBI posted a quarterly net profit of 125 million shekels ($32.25 million) compared with 119 million a year earlier and 124 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest and non-interest financing income fell 10 percent to 519 million shekels due to the reduction in interest rates and the fall in the consumer price index. The bank increased its expenses on credit losses to 12 million shekels from 10 million.

FIBI's Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel 3 fell to 9.52 percent from 9.73 percent at the end of 2014.

The first quarter reflects "continued growth at the group, which is apparent from expansion in credit to the public in the household segment, in private banking, in the commercial segment and in mortgage activity," said the bank's chief executive, Smadar Barber-Tsadik. ($1 = 3.8758 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)