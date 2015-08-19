TEL AVIV Aug 19 First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank, reported a 21 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to a one-off provision for employee severance compensation.

FIBI posted a net profit of 118 million shekels ($31 million) in the second quarter, compared with 150 million a year earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll on average forecast a profit of 119 million shekels.

Excluding one-time items, net profit rose 4.4 percent in the quarter.

Net interest income fell 9.1 percent to 541 million shekels following a decline in the Bank of Israel's key interest rate. FIBI recorded a credit loss expense of 14 million shekels, versus income of 7 million a year earlier.

Smadar Barber-Tsadik, FIBI's chief executive, said the bank has taken steps to expand its retail operations as well as efficiency measures to reduce costs including the merger of two banking units.

Its core Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, edged up to 9.71 percent from 9.52 percent at the end of the first quarter.

($1 = 3.8473 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)