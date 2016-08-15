BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) -
* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) on Monday reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a sale of shares in Visa Europe.
* FIBI, Israel's fifth-largest bank, earned quarterly net profit of 134 million shekels ($35 million), up from 118 million a year earlier.
* The bank was forecast to earn 188.5 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
* Its gain related to the Visa share sale was 57 million shekels in the second quarter.
* It provisioned 25 million shekels for the future discontinuation of operations as part of efficiency measures.
* Its Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 9.97 percent from 9.69 percent a year ago.($1 = 3.8065 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)