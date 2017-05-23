JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) -
* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the
country's fifth-largest bank, reported on Tuesday a rise in
first-quarter net profit due to growth in its credit portfolio
and a one-time gain.
* Net profit in the quarter totalled 166 million shekels
($46 million), compared with 147 million a year ago and above a
forecast of 150.5 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
* The bank completed the sale of an office property in Tel
Aviv for a net gain of about 28 million shekels.
* The board decided on a dividend of 70 million shekels,
further to a payout of 70 million shekels in April.
* Its ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets reached
10.12 percent in the quarter, up from 9.92 percent a year
earlier.
* ($1 = 3.5838 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)