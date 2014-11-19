TEL AVIV Nov 19 First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank, reported a 1.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by a recovery in credit loss charges.

FIBI posted third-quarter net profit of 146 million shekels($38 million) compared with 144 million a year earlier.

Interest and non-interest financing income rose to 564 million shekels from 560 million, while the bank recovered 11 million shekels in the quarter, compared with setting aside 21 million shekels in credit loss expenses a year earlier.

The bank's "results reflect continued growth in activity, as is apparent from the expansion of the credit portfolio, the volume of customer assets, and from customers' activity in the capital market," said Smadar Barber-Tsadik, FIBI's chief executive.

The bank said it will distribute a dividend of 55 million shekels.

FIBI's core Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 9.93 percent from 9.88 percent. (1 US dollar = 3.8458 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)