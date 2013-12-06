(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, Dec. 6 What was your first job
ever?
At Reuters we have been asking prominent Americans that very
question, to coincide with the nation's monthly jobs reports.
The results have been both surprising and revealing.
There have been family affairs: media personality Tavis
Smiley worked for his dad, cleaning buildings around an Air
Force base in Bunker Hill, Indiana, late into the night.
There have been slices of forgotten Americana: Vanguard
founder Jack Bogle toiled as a manual pinsetter in a fire-hall
bowling alley in Sea Girt, New Jersey.
And there have been those jobs that seemingly came out of
left field: "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell made
English-language learning tapes for middle schoolers in South
Korea.
This time, we figured we would ask a few top entrepreneurs
about their first jobs ever. In an era when 9-to-5 lifetime
company gigs have all but disappeared, these folks were able to
create their own opportunities, and build their futures from
scratch.
Who better to ask about how they got their start?
Name: Clara Shih
Title: CEO & founder, Hearsay Social
First Job: Computer programmer
"I was a big physics geek in high school, learning about
quantum mechanics and relativity and doing graduate-level
coursework. So at 17, between my junior and senior years, I got
a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work at the Fermi National
Accelerator Lab in Batavia, Illinois.
"I did two things there: I developed script to analyze large
data sets, because particle accelerators generate lots of data
that needs to be sliced and diced. Then I created a website for
members of the public, to help them understand the work being
done at the Fermi lab.
"At the beginning I was pretty overwhelmed, and ended up
feeling demoralized because I really didn't want to mess up.
Once they caught me playing solitaire on the computer, and I've
never been so mortified in my life. That moment changed me, and
taught me to take initiative and always do more than the bare
minimum.
"So I did recover from the solitaire incident. But I must
say: I'm a really good player."
Name: Gary Vaynerchuk
Title: CEO, Vayner Media; author, "Jab, Jab, Jab, Right
Hook"
First Job: Baseball card salesman
"I grew up in the late 1980s, when there was a big baseball
card boom. Every single boy in my school collected baseball
cards. So having my entrepreneurial DNA, I started my own
business renting tables at card shows.
"I must have had several thousand cards, as a result of
buying packs, trading with my friends, and borrowing a thousand
bucks from my dad. I even used my lunch money; whatever it took.
I don't think I actually ate lunch in the 7th or 8th grades,
although I never told my parents that.
"My first card show was at a mall in Philipsburg, New
Jersey, back in 1989, and my two buddies and I rented a table
for a few days for $300. On the opening day alone we made $500.
Once I got that first taste of being an entrepreneur, it was all
over.
"Everything I learned about business, I learned from selling
those baseball cards. Standing in front of a table, watching how
customers responded, marketing, negotiating, interacting with
competitors: That was the foundation of all my professional
success."
Name: Henry Blodget
Title: CEO & editor-in-chief, Business Insider
First job: Tennis court caretaker
"My first job with an actual paycheck was brushing, rolling,
and watering clay tennis courts. I think I was 12. I got paid
$3.75 an hour, which seemed like a lot.
"We had to get there at 7 a.m. and lug around 50-pound bags
of calcium chloride and crushed rock to replace all the stuff
that had blown away. But after we finished, we could sack out on
the rest of the bags in the maintenance shed.
"All in all, not a bad transition to the working world."
Name: Nate Blecharczyk
Title: Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Airbnb
First job: Coder
"In Boston when I was 12, I was home sick from school one
day and grabbed a book off my dad's shelves about how to write
computer programs. That's when I first taught myself how to
code. It started as a hobby, and it became a job.
"That's because when I was 14, a consultant saw all the work
I was posting online, and said he would pay me $1,000 to create
a program for him. At that age, it was a whole lot of money. I
started creating more programs for more people, and eventually
over the next few years made enough money to pay for college.
"For my parents, it was all a little weird. I would give
them financial reports at the end of each quarter. I was a
teenager walking around with checks for thousands and thousands
of dollars, and they were like, 'What's going on here?!'
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here
Editing by Lauren Young and Andrew Hay)