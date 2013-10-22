By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Oct 22 When Reuters asked some of the
nation's finance gurus about their first jobs, we were taken
aback by their down-to-earth answers.
Vanguard Group co-founder Jack Bogle? A pinsetter in a
bowling alley. Abby Cohen, the famed strategist at Goldman
Sachs? A mail sorter at New York's Kennedy Airport.
And so on, from shoeshiners to newspaper delivery boys to
beer vendors at baseball games. Even superstars have to start
somewhere.
To coincide with the belated September jobs report, we
decided to pose the same question to a few of the media
personalities who bring you the news every day.
What we discovered: These people may be engaging and
authoritative on our TV screens, but their career origins are
humble and eclectic.
Norah O'Donnell
Co-host, "CBS This Morning"
First job: TV host in South Korea
"When I was 10 years old, my father was stationed with the
military in Seoul, South Korea. At the time in Korea it was
required for students in middle school to learn English, and
they were looking for people to do language tapes. So they hired
me.
"That rolled into doing a TV program for the Korean
equivalent of PBS. It was 30 minutes every week, I sat in the
middle of a Korean woman and an American guy, and we would do
little skits in English and Korean.
"After we taped, I would get an envelope with around $30 in
it, and I would go buy Michael Jackson tapes for $1 or polo
shirts for $2. I still have those show tapes in a box somewhere,
but they will never see the light of day. They exist - and
they're very funny."
Pat Kiernan
Morning anchor, NY1 (cable news channel in New York City)
First job: Cotton candy spinner
"This was at the Calgary Stampede back in 1984, and it was
my summer job when school let out. Because I didn't know any
better, I thought it meant I could go to the Stampede for free,
every day! Little did I realize the monotony of standing on your
feet for 10 hours a day, serving the same items over and over.
"I also had no idea beforehand that cotton candy is nothing
but sugar, plus one mysterious ingredient that keeps all the
sugar together. Our other products were snow cones and candy
apples, so not a lot of nutritional value there. Very
high-margin products, though, and the math was obvious to a
young entrepreneurial mind like mine.
"I was making around five bucks an hour, and what I learned
is that standing on your feet for so long is brutal, even when
you're a fit 16-year-old. At the end of the shift, I always felt
it. It was a good reminder to stay in school and get a job that
wasn't physical labor."
Judy Woodruff
Co-anchor and managing editor, "PBS NewsHour"
First job: Candy striper
"Candy stripers were volunteers in veterans' hospitals, and
they called us that because of the red-and-white-striped aprons
you had to put over whatever you were wearing. I volunteered
through my Girl Scout troop, because there was a hospital within
walking distance of my childhood home in Augusta, Georgia.
"This was in the 1960s, I was in the 9th grade, and I worked
in the library shelving books. One summer there was a big heat
wave, and I slipped out of my sandals for a minute. The
librarian saw me and said, 'Young lady, you are never to be in
here without shoes.' She fired me on the spot, and told me to
leave.
"I was devastated, because I had to go home and tell my
mother what happened. It was a strictly run place, and they were
teaching us lessons of responsibility. What I learned is to
follow the rules, wherever you are - and to keep your shoes on."
Tavis Smiley
Host, "Tavis Smiley" (PBS) and "The Tavis Smiley Show"
(radio)
First job: Laborer
"I was one of 10 kids, so with my parents and my
grandmother, we were a 13-person household living in a
three-bedroom trailer in Bunker Hill, Indiana. My father was
supporting us all on an Air Force officer's salary, which
obviously wasn't going to work. So one day he decided to start
his own business.
"He called it Smiley & Sons, because I had seven little
brothers, and we got custodial contracts around the Air Force
base. That's how we were able to survive. Every day I would come
home from school, do my homework, have dinner, go to church and
then start cleaning buildings at 9 p.m., sometimes until
midnight.
"I remember it like it was yesterday. The credit union was
the easiest to clean, and the dental office was the hardest. It
was horrible for a kid, to be buffing floors and cleaning blinds
into the night like that. But my dad didn't accept excuses. He
was the hardest-working man I've ever known, and he was doing
anything and everything it took to keep his family alive."