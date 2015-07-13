JAKARTA, July 13 Indonesia's PT First Media Tbk
, the media arm of Lippo Group, is planning to sell a
15 percent stake in its broadband wireless business PT Internux
through an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter of
this year.
First Media owns 70.2 percent in Internux through PT Mitra
Mandiri Mantap, according to a stock exchange filing. It did not
disclose how much it is aiming to raise from the IPO.
First Media is also selling a stake in internet services
provider PT Link Net Tbk and its director said earlier
this month it hopes to decide the buyer in August.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jane Merriman)