BRIEF-Sepura says UK's BEIS secretary accepts undertakings over Hytera deal
* Sepura plc - secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy has today announced that he accepts statutory undertakings set out by parties
JAKARTA May 15 Indonesia's PT First Media Tbk is looking for an opportunity to sell more of its stake in internet provider PT Link Net Tbk, director Richard Kartawijaya said on Friday.
"We are trying to get good pricing for Link Net. It is trading at an average 5,800 rupiah now, we hope to get a higher (price)," he told reporters, adding that the share sale would take place "possibly this year".
Link Net shares traded 4.6 percent lower to close at 5,175 rupiah ($0.3954) on Friday. First Media has a 33.8 percent stake in Link Net, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 13,000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Nick Macfie)
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify, most recently valued at $13 billion, will be the first major company to carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.