JAKARTA Dec 4 PT First Media Tbk, the
media arm of Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, is considering
selling more shares in its unit PT Link Net Tbk to
raise funds for a planned expansion, a senior company executive
said on Thursday.
First Media has said it wants to spend 1.2 trillion rupiah
($97.6 million) next year to grow its technology, media and
telecommunication services.
Earlier this year, First Media, CVC Capital Partners and
other shareholders sold a total of 30 percent in Link Net to
raise around $455 million. First Media still owns 33.6 percent
of Link Net.
First Media could sell more shares in the internet services
provider to raise more funds, First Media Vice President
Director Irwan Djaja told reporters, without giving further
details.
Djaja forecast First Media's revenue to grow by 20 percent
next year to around 2.5 trillion rupiah due to stronger demand
for its technology, media and telecommunication services.
($1 = 12,299.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)