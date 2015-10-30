(Corrects paragraph 13 to show KeyCorp made an acquisition last
year; removes statement that First Niagara purchase would be its
first since 1993)
* KeyCorp says to pay $4.1 bln in cash and stock
* KeyCorp offers equivalent of $11.40 per share
* Offer pitched at 9.8 pct premium
* First Niagara shares trading at $10.68 premarket
* KeyCorp shares down 3.2 pct
By Rachel Chitra and Dan Freed
Oct 30 Cleveland-based KeyCorp has
agreed to buy First Niagara Financial Group Inc of
Buffalo for $4.1 billion in the biggest deal this year between
two U.S. regional banks.
The deal announced on Friday, which will create the 13th
biggest U.S.-based commercial bank, is the latest in a string of
mergers among smaller U.S. banks spurred by years of
historically low interest rates and higher costs related to
stricter regulations imposed since the financial crisis.
KeyCorp offered the equivalent of $11.40 per share for First
Niagara - 0.68 of its own shares and $2.30 in cash, a premium of
9.8 percent to First Niagara's closing price on Thursday.
First Niagara's stock was trading at $10.68 before the bell
on Friday, while KeyCorp was down 3.2 percent at $12.95.
While many small banks have been acquired in the last few
years, acquisitions of banks with more than $1 billion in assets
were scarce until this year.
The KeyCorp-First Niagara deal followed an announcement on
Thursday that New York Community Bancorp Inc would buy
Astoria Financial Corp for about $2 billion.
Both banks are based in New York State.
In the biggest deal involving a regional bank this year,
Royal Bank of Canada agreed to buy Los Angeles-based
City National Corp for $5.4 billion.
THINGS LOOKING UP
By some measures, things are looking up for the smaller
banks. Credit has improved, moderate loan growth has resumed and
they have added to their capital cushions while taking less risk
on their balance sheets.
Sustained low interest rates, however, have depressed
earnings and banks have lost fee income for debit card
transactions and overdraft protection due to new regulations.
KeyCorp said the combined company would have about $99.8
billion in deposits, $83.6 billion in loans and 1,366 branches
across 15 states.
With about $135 billion in assets, the combined
KeyCorp-First Niagara would be the 13th-largest commercial bank
headquartered in the United States, KeyCorp said.
Last year KeyCorp acquired Pacific Crest Securities, a small
technology-focused investment bank and capital markets firm
based in Portland, Oregon.
First Niagara has binged on acquisitions that in retrospect
look poorly timed.
The largest of these was in May 2012, when it bought 137
branches from HSBC in secondary and tertiary markets
throughout New York State and Connecticut.
The deal proved problematic as it was based on the
assumption that interest rates would rise faster than they did.
Morgan Stanley and KeyBanc Capital Markets are financial
advisers to KeyCorp. J.P. Morgan Securities advised First
Niagara.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and
Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Robin Paxton
and Ted Kerr)