* KeyCorp says to pay $4.1 bln in cash and stock
* KeyCorp offers equivalent of $11.40 per share
* Offer pitched at 9.8 pct premium
* First Niagara shares trading at $10.40
* KeyCorp shares down 6.6 pct
By Rachel Chitra and Dan Freed
Oct 30 Cleveland-based KeyCorp has
agreed to buy First Niagara Financial Group Inc of
Buffalo for $4.1 billion in the biggest deal this year between
two U.S. regional banks.
The deal will create the 13th biggest U.S.-based commercial
bank and is the latest in a string of mergers among smaller U.S.
banks, spurred by years of near-zero interest rates and higher
costs related to stricter regulations imposed since the
financial crisis.
KeyCorp offered the equivalent of $11.40 per share for First
Niagara - 0.68 of its own shares and $2.30 in cash, a premium of
9.8 percent to First Niagara's closing price on Thursday.
First Niagara's stock was trading nearly flat at $10.40 on
Friday, while KeyCorp was down 6.7 percent at $12.49.
"Expansion into similar, contiguous markets makes sense, but
the size of the deal is surprising," said Jefferies analyst Ken
Usdin.
"It will take tight execution with a deal of this size and
long time for it to be accretive to earnings."
While many small banks have been acquired in the last few
years, acquisitions of banks with more than $1 billion in assets
were scarce until this year.
The KeyCorp-First Niagara deal follows New York Community
Bancorp Inc's announcement on Thursday that it would
buy Astoria Financial Corp for about $2 billion. Both are
New York-based banks.
In the biggest deal involving a regional bank this year,
Royal Bank of Canada agreed to buy Los Angeles-based
City National Corp for $5.4 billion.
THINGS LOOKING UP
By some measures, things are looking up for the smaller
banks. Credit has improved, moderate loan growth has resumed and
they have added to their capital cushions while taking less risk
on their balance sheets.
Sustained low interest rates, however, have depressed
earnings and banks have lost fee income for debit card
transactions and overdraft protection due to new regulations.
KeyCorp said the combined company would have about $99.8
billion in deposits, $83.6 billion in loans and 1,366 branches
across 15 states.
With about $135 billion in assets, the combined
KeyCorp-First Niagara would be the 13th-largest U.S.-based
commercial bank, KeyCorp said.
First Niagara has binged on acquisitions that in retrospect
look poorly timed.
The largest of these was in May 2012, when it bought 137
branches from HSBC in secondary and tertiary markets
throughout New York State and Connecticut based on the
assumption that interest rates would rise faster than they did.
Morgan Stanley and KeyBanc Capital Markets are financial
advisers to KeyCorp. J.P. Morgan Securities advised First
Niagara.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and
Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Robin Paxton, Ted Kerr and
Savio D'Souza)