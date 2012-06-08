TOKYO, June 8 Japan's securities regulator plans to recommend a fine of 10 million yen ($125,700) be imposed on First New York Securities for insider trading on a 2010 share issue by Tokyo Electric Power Co, the Nikkei business daily said on its Website on Friday.

Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission had confirmation from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Japanese financial firm Nomura had leaked information about the planned share issue through a consultant to First New York, the Nikkei said.