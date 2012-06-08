BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties says promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - on june 7, 2017, board of directors promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's securities regulator said on Friday it has recommended a fine by imposed on First New York Securities for insider trading in a public share offering by Tokyo Electric Power Co in 2010.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) has recommended First New York be slapped with a penalty of 14.68 million yen ($184,500).
The penalty is the first against an overseas fund since the SESC launched a series of probes in 2010 to stamp out insider trading ahead of public share offerings.
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it will cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring and reported a wider-than-expected first quarter loss and steeper-than-expected drop in retail sales.