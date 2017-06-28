June 28 Real estate investment trust Government
Properties Income Trust said on Wednesday it agreed to
buy First Potomac Realty Trust in a deal valued at about
$1.4 billion, including debt.
The combined company would have $4.1 billion of consolidated
gross assets, Government Properties said.
First Potomac shareholders will receive $11.15 per share in
cash, representing a discount of about 2 percent to the stock's
Wednesday close.
First Potomac, which had $649.5 million of total debt
outstanding as of March 31, owns office and business park
properties in the greater Washington, D.C. region.
Government Properties owns properties throughout the United
States that are mostly leased to government tenants.
The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.
Wells Fargo Securities and Eastdil Secured acted as
financial advisers to First Potomac, while Citigroup advised
Government Properties.
