SINGAPORE Aug 13 First Resources Ltd
said its second-quarter net profit fell 31 percent on the year
to $26.1 million, blaming lower selling prices of crude palm oil
and its refined products.
The company, which operates oil palm plantations and
refineries in Indonesia, said sales volumes of crude palm oil
rose 6.7 percent during the quarter ended June 30, but the value
of sales fell 17.9 percent.
The benchmark Malaysia palm oil contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded largely above the
levels a year earlier during the second quarter, but First
Resources said its prior year performance was boosted by higher
average selling prices due to forward sales.
The decrease in net profit was further weighed by losses on
foreign exchange, which more than doubled on a year earlier.
The company declared an interim dividend of 1.25 Singapore
cents, unchanged on a year earlier.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)