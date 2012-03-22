March 22 Enbridge Inc said it bought a
50-megawatt project in Nevada from First Solar Inc for
undisclosed terms, marking the Canadian company's entry into the
U.S. solar energy market.
The Silver State North photovoltaic (PV) project, that was
constructed by First Solar, is expected to begin commercial
operation by May.
"The U.S. solar market presents significant growth
opportunities given the excellent solar resource," said Don
Thompson, vice president, green energy, Enbridge.
The U.S. solar industry installed a record number of panels
in 2011, more than double 2010, and is likely to see strong
growth again this year, according to a new report.
Pat Daniel, chief executive of Enbridge -- which is Canada's
No. 2 pipeline company and has a portfolio of wind, solar and
geothermal projects -- has positioned the company as a renewable
power supplier. Daniel will retire this year.
Silver State North, which will use First Solar's advanced
thin film PV modules, will generate solar energy to serve the
needs of about 9,000 average Nevada homes per year, the
companies said in a statement.
First Solar, the world's lowest-cost solar panel
manufacturer, will provide maintenance services to Enbridge
under a long-term contract.