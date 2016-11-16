* To advance production of Series 6 modules by a year to
2018
* Abandons plans for the Series 5 product
* Expects 2017 net sales of $2.5-$2.6 bln vs est. of $2.98
bln
* Shares down 11.6 pct in extended trading
(Adds details)
By Arathy S Nair
Nov 16 First Solar Inc forecast 2017
sales well below analysts' estimate, and the company said it
would slash about 1,600 jobs, or 27 percent of its global
workforce, as it transitions to a new product ahead of schedule.
Shares of the largest U.S. solar equipment maker were down
11.6 percent at $28.95 in extended trading on Wednesday. If the
current losses hold, the stock set to open at a more than
three-year low on Thursday.
The company said it would bring forward production of its
Series 6 modules by a year to 2018 and abandoned plans for the
Series 5 product.
First Solar originally expected the Series 5 and 6 products
to be on the market at the same time.
Chief Executive Mark Widmar said earlier this month that if
the company cannot reduce the cost of the Series 5, it will
speed up the introduction of the next-generation Series 6.
First Solar, which will phase out Series 4 module later this
year, said it expected about 3 Gigawatts (GW) of Series 6
production in 2019.
The company expects to see a shift in profitability as
Series 6 comes online in the second half of 2018, First Solar
executives said in a conference call on Wednesday.
First Solar forecast a loss per share for 2016, compared
with a profit estimate earlier, mainly due to charges related to
the restructuring.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it now expected a loss
per share of $2-$4 in 2016, compared with earnings of
$3.75-$3.90 forecast earlier.
First Solar said it expected pretax restructuring charges of
$500 million-$700 million, anticipated primarily in the fourth
quarter of 2016. (bit.ly/2givx1p)
The company forecast 2017 net sales of $2.5 billion-$2.6
billion, well below analysts' average estimate of $2.98 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First Solar said it expected to ship 2.4-2.6 GW in 2017,
compared with the 2.8-2.9 GW shipments it estimated for 2016.
The company warned earlier this month of significant
challenges next year due to a 30 percent slide in prices, driven
by lower demand in China and the resulting oversupply of panels
globally.
Customers have delayed signing contracts in hope of further
price declines and the company also passed on some deals because
they did not make economic sense, company executives said in its
post-earnings conference call on Nov. 2.
Shares of the company, like those of its rivals, came under
pressure after Donald Trump's stunning victory in the U.S.
Presidential election.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)