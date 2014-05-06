BRIEF-Grenville Strategic Royalty reports $5 mln contract buyout of Aquam Corp agreement
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces $5 million contract buyout of Aquam Corporation agreement
May 6 First Solar Inc's quarterly profit nearly doubled as revenue increased and operating expenses fell.
The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $2.40-2.80 per share from its previous forecast of $2.20-$2.60 per share.
Net income jumped to $112 million, or $1.10 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $59.1 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago.
Sales rose 26 percent to $950.2 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Cathay general bancorp announces first quarter 2017 results