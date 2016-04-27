April 27 Solar panel maker First Solar Inc
posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier
loss, helped by higher revenue from the sale of a large
California solar power plant to Southern Co.
The company said on Wednesday it appointed Chief Financial
Officer Mark Widmar as its chief executive officer.
He will succeed James Hughes, who plans to step down
effective June 30.
The solar panel maker reported a net profit of $170.6
million, or $1.66 per share, in the first quarter ended March
31, compared with a loss of $60.9 million, or 61 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 81 percent to $848.5 million.
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)