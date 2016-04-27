(Compares with estimates, adds details)
April 27 Solar panel maker First Solar Inc
reported its first revenue miss in four quarters,
sending its shares down as much as 9 percent in after-market
trading.
The company also said on Wednesday it named Chief Financial
Officer Mark Widmar as CEO, succeeding James Hughes, who plans
to step down effective June 30.
Revenue rose about 81 percent to $848.5 million in the first
quarter, largely due to higher revenue from the sale of a large
California solar power plant to Southern Co.
But that fell short of analysts' average estimate of $973.4
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a net profit of $170.6 million, or
$1.66 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared
with a loss of $60.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year
earlier.
First Solar raised the lower end of its full-year 2016
earnings per share forecast by 10 cents to $4.10. The company
retained the higher end at $4.50.
Analysts on average were expecting $4.30, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First Solar also boosted its full-year gross margin forecast
to a range of 18 percent to 19 percent, from 17 percent to 18
percent.
The company named Alexander Bradley, vice president,
treasury and project finance, its interim chief financial
officer.
Shares of the company were down 4.6 percent at $58.43 in
extended trading. They had declined 6 percent this year through
Wednesday's close.
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)